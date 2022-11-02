Razor-thin margin prompts recount of district council vote in Turtle Mountains

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Election officials on the Turtle Mountain Reservation had begun recounting votes in one of the tribe’s council elections Wednesday afternoon, after the bottom two candidates were separated by only 11 votes.

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for the chairman position, all eight tribal council positions, and a few other uncontested tribal positions.

The tribe’s election committee counted absentee and challenge votes Wednesday. While none of the results changed from Tuesday night, District 2 candidates Ron Trottier and Jade Malaterre were separated by only 11 votes, prompting Malaterre to request a recount.

Incumbent councilmember Jon Jon Keplin secured the other seat for District 2.

While the results have not been finalized, incumbent chairman Jamie Azure is poised to win a third full term as chairman. According to the current numbers, Azure would have widened his lead over challenger Gaillord Peltier, to more than 950 votes, after absentee/challenge votes were counted.

The 45-year-old Azure was first appointed chairman in 2017, and elected in 2018 and 2020.

The remaining incumbent candidates on the tribal council appear to have secured re-election as well.

More than 3,400 ballots were cast in the election, including absentee votes.

