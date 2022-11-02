Phone scam making rounds in Rolette County

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Authorities in Rolette County are warning the public of a scam making the rounds once again, where scammers call people threatening to arrest you unless you pay them.

The caller will claim that they have a warrant out for your arrest and tell you to go to a store and get pre-paid gift cards to pay your bond.

No law enforcement agency within Rolette County is making these calls.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Rolette County Sheriff’s Office at 701-477-5623.

