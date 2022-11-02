Phone scam making rounds in Rolette County

Phone scam in Rolette County
Phone scam in Rolette County(KMOT)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Authorities in Rolette County are warning the public of a scam making the rounds once again, where scammers call people threatening to arrest you unless you pay them.

The caller will claim that they have a warrant out for your arrest and tell you to go to a store and get pre-paid gift cards to pay your bond.

No law enforcement agency within Rolette County is making these calls.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Rolette County Sheriff’s Office at 701-477-5623.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Moe's Smoke Shop
13 and 15-year-old teens arrested for Moe’s Smoke Shop burglary
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Williston woman stabbed Halloween night; another in custody

Latest News

Poll workers in North Dakota
Poll workers prepare for the big day
Indoor golfing at Golf Etc. in Bismarck
As snow flies, so can golf balls: golfing continues indoors
Seat belt generic
ND Click It or Ticket campaign aims to save lives
Part time corrections officers needed
Rolette County seeking part-time corrections officers