No injuries reported in mobile home fire in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - No injuries were reported in a mobile home fire Wednesday morning in Minot.

The Minot fire department said crews arrived on scene of Woodridge Mobile Home Park shortly after 9 a.m., and found everyone evacuated from the home.

Crews found smoke and fire coming from the home.

Authorities stayed there throughout the day in case it flared up again.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

