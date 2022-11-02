No injuries reported in mobile home fire in Minot

The Minot fire department said crews arrived on scene of Woodridge Mobile Home Park shortly...
The Minot fire department said crews arrived on scene of Woodridge Mobile Home Park shortly after 9 a.m., and found everyone evacuated from the home.(none)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - No injuries were reported in a mobile home fire Wednesday morning in Minot.

The Minot fire department said crews arrived on scene of Woodridge Mobile Home Park shortly after 9 a.m., and found everyone evacuated from the home.

Crews found smoke and fire coming from the home.

Authorities stayed there throughout the day in case it flared up again.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Moe's Smoke Shop
13 and 15-year-old teens arrested for Moe’s Smoke Shop burglary
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Williston woman stabbed Halloween night; another in custody

Latest News

Online gaming
Draft of tribal-state gaming compact allows online gaming
The tribe's election committee counted absentee and challenge votes Wednesday. While none of...
Razor-thin margin prompts recount of district council vote in Turtle Mountains
Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn't been seen or heard from since early...
Bismarck Police searching for missing person
Minot library
Remodel slated for Minot children’s library; staff hope project will aid childhood literacy development