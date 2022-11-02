ND Click It or Ticket campaign aims to save lives

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With one click, North Dakota residents can prevent traffic fatalities, and the North Dakota Department of Transportation is running a campaign to help save lives.

The Click It or Ticket campaign started November 1 and will extend through December 15. During this time period, the state will have extra patrols on the roads.

“Unfortunately, we are trending higher than 2021 and 2022. So, right now, it’s more important than ever to remember to buckle up every time you get into a vehicle,” said Lauren Bjork, safety public information manager.

Since Oct. 21, 64% of fatalities recorded unbelted passengers out of 89 motor vehicle crashes.

