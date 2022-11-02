ND Click It or Ticket campaign aims to save lives

Seat belt generic
Seat belt generic(Pexels/MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With one click, North Dakota residents can prevent traffic fatalities, and the North Dakota Department of Transportation is running a campaign to help save lives.

The Click It or Ticket campaign started November 1 and will extend through December 15. During this time period, the state will have extra patrols on the roads.

“Unfortunately, we are trending higher than 2021 and 2022. So, right now, it’s more important than ever to remember to buckle up every time you get into a vehicle,” said Lauren Bjork, safety public information manager.

Since Oct. 21, 64% of fatalities recorded unbelted passengers out of 89 motor vehicle crashes.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Moe's Smoke Shop
13 and 15-year-old teens arrested for Moe’s Smoke Shop burglary
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Williston woman stabbed Halloween night; another in custody

Latest News

Poll workers in North Dakota
Poll workers prepare for the big day
Indoor golfing at Golf Etc. in Bismarck
As snow flies, so can golf balls: golfing continues indoors
Part time corrections officers needed
Rolette County seeking part-time corrections officers
Phone scam in Rolette County
Phone scam making rounds in Rolette County