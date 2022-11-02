Montana Senators weigh-in on the upcoming midterm elections

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A total of 35 seats in the Senate and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up on the ballot in this year’s midterms. The Senate is deadlocked at 50/50 with Democrats currently owning the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. Democrats hold a slight eight-seat advantage in the House, but Republicans feel they will be able to take control after the mid-term elections.

From skyrocketing inflation to drug issues stemming from the southern border, Senator Steve Daines says policies by the Biden Administration are fueling a surge of support for Republican candidates on the ballot.

“This upcoming election is a referendum on Joe Biden as president, and Montanans do not like what they are seeing. We are ready to secure a red wave during these midterm elections,” said Daines.

For Democrats like Jon Tester, he says highlighting their accomplishments such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips and Science Act will give them the edge.

“We need to go and talk to folks on their doorsteps, talking to them eyeball-to-eyeball, about how Democrats are fighting for Montana every single day. If we do that, we will keep control of congress,” said Tester.

Regardless of the outcome, Joe Biden will still remain in office with veto power. Majority or not, Daines says he and his colleagues will continue to check the president’s agenda.

“We are going to fight back against President Biden’s radical, far-left agenda that has taken our nation down a very dark path,” said Daines.

Tester meanwhile, says he is confident of getting bipartisan legislation passed.

“I’d always prefer to be in the majority, but I take pride in working across the aisle to get things done,” said Tester.

Election day is on Tuesday, November 8. Elected candidates will officially take their seats in congress on January 3.

A few races to watch out for on election night that could determine control include the Senate races in Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania; as well as several house district contests.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.