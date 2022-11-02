Mobile home, grass fire west of Minot
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - A fire caused heavy damage to a mobile home and burned a nearby hillside Tuesday afternoon west of Minot.
Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lesmann the fire started in the home in the 200 block of 62nd Street SW, along Hwy 2 right before the trestle, and spread outside to a nearby hill.
Crews from Burlington, Des Lacs, and Minot Rural responded. The fire was out by 6:30 p.m.
Lesmann said no one was hurt but some pets were lost in the fire.
The cause is unclear.
