Meet the two candidates running for a spot on Minot City Council

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two men are running for the open spot on the Minot city council—Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle.

Whoever is elected will serve the remaining term of Tom Ross, who was elected mayor of Minot in June.

Burlingame is the Executive Director of Independence, Inc., and is involved with the Minot Alliance of Nonprofits. He said he wants to focus on three main areas—workforce issues with access to childcare, working on the city’s finances without having to rely on property tax, and growing the city in a smart way.

He said he wants to change the approach to problem-solving in politics.

“In paying attention to local, state, and national politics, I really felt like I could contribute to making things just a little bit more civil. Making it a little bit more community-driven, and a little bit more pragmatic in trying to fix problems, and bring people together,” said Burlingame.

Roscoe Streyle has been serving on the council in an interim basis since July. Streyle served in the North Dakota House from 2011 to 2018, and served on the House Appropriations Committee during three sessions. He has extensive banking experience from his professional career. Streyle said he wants to put focus on attracting people to Minot to grow the city’s tax base.

“I think holding property taxes down has to be a top priority, and the only way to do that is we have to grow this economy. We have to grow the amount of people that visit our city. We have to grow the amount of people that want to live in our city and work,” said Streyle.

Both candidates said that, in the coming legislative session, it’s vital that the city push for lawmakers to approve the accelerated plan for the remaining flood protection efforts in Minot, to save taxpayers money and speed up the process.

The election is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, but you can vote early at the Ward County Administration Building from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Friday, and next Monday.

