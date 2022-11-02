Mandan Braves Marching Band one of the only in North Dakota

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the appealing parts of football season is the experience of gameday. The chill in the air, the fans in the stands, and the overall environment at each game. A large part of Mandan’s environment goes into this week’s Sports Spotlight.

When you think of a marching band, football is often one of the first things that comes to mind. In North Dakota, marching bands are rare... unless you’re from Mandan.

“There’s been a marching band program in Mandan since the early 1960s. Arnold Larson started the marching program, so it’s been going ever since,” said Jon Baumann.

After having a pep band at games for years, Mandan was the first to put movement to their music. It offers an activity to students that’s unique in the upper Midwest.

“I just wanted to be part of something different in the program, something different than concert band, jazz band, pep band. It’s different,” said Rylie Schick.

“I think it’s really cool that we have a program that can support our marching band. I think it’s really cool that we’re able to have one because I know not every program is able to have one,” said Nora Baumann.

The Mandan band is an integral part of the game day experience, including the relationships built between other extracurriculars.

“The head football coach has come to our summer camp and talked to our students. I think they really do appreciate us being there,” said J. Baumann.

“For as long as I’ve been here in Mandan, the band has been an integral part of how we do things on Friday nights,” said Todd Sheldon.

Even the athletes notice the difference their marching band makes.

“It’s something that has gone underappreciated throughout the schools that do have them. When we run out onto the field, and they’re playing and getting into it with us. It just adds more to the game. It gets us pumped up, it gets everyone ready,” said Lincon Wiseman.

With all the history Mandan football has made this fall, the band has been there to witness it all.

“It’s so great to have a school community that supports each other, and allows every student to have their thing,” said J. Baumann.

