Large grants support ND’s local meat and poultry industries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two large grants were just awarded to North Dakota rural development organizations. The recipients are local ranchers and meat producers and processors.

Local favorites, such as area butcher shops, will soon have the opportunity for big improvements thanks to financial aid.

The Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) administered 21 grants throughout the country. North Dakota received two grants — $10 million for Lewis and Clark Development Group and $500,000 for South 40 Beef.

“Being able to support small businesses in our communities creates more opportunity for North Dakotans to know where their food is coming from, to support local producers, and to bring down the costs,” said Erin Oban, State Director for USDA Rural Development.

The USDA says North Dakota is in the top 10 in the country for producing the best choice beef. Unfortunately, local producers say there are just not enough meat processing facilities in the state.

“There’s about a year wait on that, so in order for them to be able to do that it will maybe be only a six-month wait, so they can do twice as much product, which means the consumer can have their meat faster and cheaper,” said Brent Ekstrom, the executive director of Lewis and Clark Development Group.

With this grant from USDA Rural Development, the opportunity to expand existing meat processing plants and build new ones will help North Dakota producers to have a quicker turnover.

“I also don’t know any processors that are not booked solid, it’s just part of the game. I think this opens a real good avenue potential for producers to finish more cattle in North Dakota to provide local product to the local people,” said Steve Lee, the Lewis and Clark Regional Development council president.

Many producers or small business owners may be wary about buying into a new facility, or expanding their current one, as America began an economic downturn this past summer.

“In a pretty risky time and environment, the more we can support local producers, local processing, and making sure that we keep those costs down for consumers, the better our quality of life in places like North Dakota is going to be,” said Oban.

USDA’s Erin Oban wants to remind North Dakotans that interest rates are low, and this grant money can be used to help grow and support North Dakota’s economy, as well as to stimulate the local food supply chain.

Over the years, Lewis and Clark Development Group has supplied more than $75 million in grants and loans to our communities.

