Friends of the Rail Bridge looking to challenge Coast Guard’s decision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck-based group hoping to save the historic rail bridge that spans the Missouri River says they’re not backing down, even after the United States Coast Guard issued a final Environmental Impact Statement to tear it down.

Last week, the Coast Guard issued a statement saying the preferred route for BNSF is to remove the 1883 structure and build a new one.

Friends of the Rail Bridge say they still have an opportunity to challenge the environmental impact statement, citing legal shortcuts and errors in the USCG impact statement.

