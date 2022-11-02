Draft of tribal-state gaming compact allows online gaming

Online gaming
Online gaming(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, you might not have to be 21 to gamble in North Dakota. That is because the draft tribal-state gaming compact has been submitted with some changes. The draft includes revisions such as allowing online casino style gaming and online sports betting within the physical boundaries of reservations. And lowering the legal age for gambling from 21 to 19, with the exception for those with a military ID who may gamble at 18.

If signed, the compacts will also include allowing tribes to accept credit and debit cards for any purpose. Legislative Management has 21 days to review the compacts, and after that, the governor and each tribe may sign. Public comment has closed for the gaming compacts.

