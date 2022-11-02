Bismarck Police searching for missing person
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are asking for your help in locating a man reported missing early Tuesday evening.
Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn’t been seen or heard from since early Tuesday afternoon.
He’s believed to be driving a white 2008 Chevy Malibu with ND plates 905-AMH.
He’s 6 feet tall, 205 lbs., with brown eyes and a shaved head.
If you have information about Miller’s whereabouts or the vehicle in question, you’re asked to call Bismarck PD at (701) 223-1212.
Tips can be submitted anonymously on the Bismarck police app or texting BISPD to the number 847-411. You can also submit tips anonymously here.
