Bismarck Police searching for missing person

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are asking for your help in locating a man reported missing early Tuesday evening.

Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn’t been seen or heard from since early Tuesday afternoon.

He’s believed to be driving a white 2008 Chevy Malibu with ND plates 905-AMH.

He’s 6 feet tall, 205 lbs., with brown eyes and a shaved head.

If you have information about Miller’s whereabouts or the vehicle in question, you’re asked to call Bismarck PD at (701) 223-1212.

Tips can be submitted anonymously on the Bismarck police app or texting BISPD to the number 847-411. You can also submit tips anonymously here.

