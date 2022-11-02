Applications open for Bismarck Citizen Academy’s second class

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lucky people will get to go behind the scenes of the agencies that help run the capital city. Applications are now open for 20 people to join the Bismarck Citizen Academy.

From January through March, the academy will meet once a week and get to learn about the different city departments. They will get classroom learning and behind-the-scenes tours of places such as the Bismarck Police Department, Bismarck Event Center, and the airport.

“This is transparency first and foremost. This invites people in to learn about all 14 city departments,” said Jason Tomanek, assistant city administrator.

To apply for the citizen academy, click here.

