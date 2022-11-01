Woodburning stoves increase in popularity, North Dakota bucks the trend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy costs are expected to significantly increase this winter, and that has many people searching for more ways to make their energy dollars stretch a bit further.

With a cold winter predicted for North Dakota, lighting up a fire would be one way to lower thermostats. In states like New York, switching to a wood-buring stoves to heat a home might save some dough, but that doesn’t seem to be the main reason homeowners choose to heat with firewood in North Dakota is for atmosphere.

“In the fall wood becomes very popular because people are planning their projects. It becomes part of their plan for their remodel or their addition or their new build,” said Mike Keller, owner of Keller Hearth’n Home.

Energy prices are predicted to rise about 30% in New York. But here in North Dakota, despite the forecast for cold weather, some think relying on a fireplace for heat would burn a hole in their energy budget.

“We can easily burn through $100 worth of firewood. So, it really depends too on where you’re getting your firewood. If you’re picking it up in small quantities, say form a local gas station, it’s really easy for it to become expensive,” said Mason Sisk.

Keller says an electric fireplace uses about the same wattage as a hairdryer and is useful to heat a small room or office. A gas fireplace and a wood burning fireplace are better suited to heat a living room and take the edge off a cold night, so you don’t need to run the central heat as much.

Other costs to consider with a wood-burning stove or fireplace is the cost to have the fireplace cleaned and maintained.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.