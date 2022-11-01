Williston woman stabbed Halloween night; another in custody

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman is in custody after Williston police responded to a late night stabbing on Monday.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue Northwest, where they found a female victim who had been stabbed. She was transported to CHI St. Alexius in Williston for her injuries. Her current condition has not yet been released.

Police identified Amber Bea Moreno as the suspect, who is in custody at the Williams County Corrections Center. Police say charges against her are pending.

