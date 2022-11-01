Williston woman stabbed Halloween night; another in custody

(KWQC)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman is in custody after Williston police responded to a late night stabbing on Monday.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue Northwest, where they found a female victim who had been stabbed. She was transported to CHI St. Alexius in Williston for her injuries. Her current condition has not yet been released.

Police identified Amber Bea Moreno as the suspect, who is in custody at the Williams County Corrections Center. Police say charges against her are pending.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Body found north of Williston
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
File: Church
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized

Latest News

Bis-Man Transit offering free rides on election day
31-year-old Tevin Freeman
Trial for Williston man charged with murder set for November 14
Williston State College's nursing program
Williston State College’s nursing program aims to build workforce locally for the future
State of the Cities
State of the Cities for Bismarck and Mandan set for Nov. 8