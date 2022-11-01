Williston State College’s nursing program aims to build workforce locally for the future

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Hospitals and clinics are in desperate need of healthcare positions nationwide. With a new medical facility coming to Williston in a few years, Williston State College administration say they hope to help fill in those gaps.

Through WSC’s nursing program, students get a taste of medical life, working with registered nurses to prepare them for the future. Most of them are here because they have a desire to care for others.

“I want to help people. I want to be a part of the healing process,” said Angela Carlisle, a first-year student.

“I want to help people and be a benefit to my community. I also had some healthcare experience in my background and wanted to continue that,” said Matt Danielson, a first-year student.

Through the two-year program, students will be able to work their way from a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to a Registered Nurse (RN). Those looking to obtain their bachelor’s of science in nursing can do so online thanks to articulation agreements with several universities across the state.

“The instructors here are great. They want to help you succeed, so it is a great place to decide to do it,” said Dawn Roness, a second-year student.

“You always learn something new. There’s always different people to take care of. Overall, it’s a great feeling to care for somebody in their time of need,” said Jamie Wollesen, a second-year student.

In a few years, Sanford Health plans on opening a clinic and a hospital at Williston Square. Both city and college officials say the work being done by the nursing faculty will be necessary to build a local workforce, as well as keep them here.

“It feels like we have a very important job to do for the community of Williston to produce nurses and good, safe, effective nurses. We’re part of a consortium and I feel like our faculty are some of the best in that consortium,” said Gail Raasakka, WSC Nursing Program Director.

Last month, the program became nationally accredited with the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA).

Williston State College President Burnelle Hirning said that he hopes to expand the program through other universities to bring four-year completion programs on-campus.

Hirning added that bringing behavioral health programs to Williston State is also a high priority.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.