Weather All Around KFYR-TV: New gallery at Gateway to Science includes a KFYR-TV sponsored weather center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Gateway to Science center is opening in a few short months, offering many new exhibits, one in particular has those of us at KFYR-TV especially excited.

Vice President and General Manager Barry Schumaier said KFYR-TV is proud to sponsor the Weather All Around us exhibit. He said that he and the KFYR-TV meteorology team are excited to use the weather station.

“It is an actual weather center desk and the meteorologists at KFYR I know are very excited because they will actually be able to do their weather reports from our gallery,” said Judy Sauter, Marketing Director of North Dakota’s Gateway to Science.

Meteorologist Henry Blakes said every time he gets the chance to educate young people about the science of weather, they all have a blast and enjoy learning with him.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.