Vikings trade for Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minnesota Vikings have one of the best offenses in the league, and they just added reinforcements.
Minnesota is sending a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.
Hockenson is in his fourth NFL season. He’s caught 186 passes for 2,068 yards, and 15 TD’s with Detroit.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.