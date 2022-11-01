Vikings trade for Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minnesota Vikings have one of the best offenses in the league, and they just added reinforcements.

Minnesota is sending a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

Hockenson is in his fourth NFL season. He’s caught 186 passes for 2,068 yards, and 15 TD’s with Detroit.

