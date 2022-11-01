Vikings trade for Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson

Vikings
Vikings(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minnesota Vikings have one of the best offenses in the league, and they just added reinforcements.

Minnesota is sending a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

Hockenson is in his fourth NFL season. He’s caught 186 passes for 2,068 yards, and 15 TD’s with Detroit.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Body found north of Williston
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
File: Church
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 10/31/2022
10PM Sportscast 10/31/2022
sports 10/31
6PM Sportscast 10/31/22
sports 10/30/22
10PM Sportscast 10/30/22
WMC
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis