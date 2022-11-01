Halloween hotdog house in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As far back as most of us can remember, children have been rewarded with candy when going door to door for Halloween.

One house in Bismarck takes a slightly different approach. Tim Purdon and Carmen Miller have been serving up hotdogs for the last five years. They say it stems from a childhood memory that’s always stuck with them.

“The neighborhood I grew up in in Minot, Green Valley, Halloween was a big, big deal and people gave out all kinds of different things, including a long time ago, someone gave out hotdogs. I’ve never forgotten it, I always wanted to do it, so about five years ago we started to do it and it just kind of stuck,” said Miller.

Two years in, Tim and Carmen upgraded their production with a hot dog roller machine. They say they usually give out 100 franks each year, to appreciative parents and trick-or-treaters. They said because of this year’s pleasant weather they bought a little extra just in case they have a larger than usual crowd.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.