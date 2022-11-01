Trial for Williston man charged with murder set for November 14

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man charged with murder is scheduled for trial in two weeks.

Police arrested 31-year-old Tevin Freeman in 2020 for the murder of 34-year-old Erica Herrera in an apartment in Northwest Williston. Trial is set for November 14 after being continued a total of eight times.

District Court Judge Josh Rustad has scheduled the trial for five days.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.