State of the Cities for Bismarck and Mandan set for Nov. 8

State of the Cities
State of the Cities(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan will be holding its State of the Cities addresses the morning of election day.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, with registration at 7 a.m..

Speakers will discuss both cities’ recent successes and challenges, and lay out plans for the following year.

It will be held at the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center and is hosted by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

