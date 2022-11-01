State of the Cities for Bismarck and Mandan set for Nov. 8

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan will be holding its State of the Cities addresses the morning of election day.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, with registration at 7 a.m..

Speakers will discuss both cities’ recent successes and challenges, and lay out plans for the following year.

It will be held at the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center and is hosted by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

