Rural South Dakota church vandalized: ‘sentimental value to so many people’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A rural community is looking for whoever stole from the church.

A Facebook post from the Harding County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:30 pm on October 23 Sheriff Wyatt Sabo received information that the lights to the Reva church were on. That’s when police discovered many items had been stolen from the town’s Catholic Church.

According to police, thieves took almost everything from the church at the junction of South Dakota Highway 79 and Highway 20.

The Facebook post has received many updates, including information about the Tabernacle being found and a potential timeline of when everything was stolen. The church was closed with everything in it on October 21 and by October 29 the church was empty. Sabo says many of the items stolen were 60 to 70 years old and have sentimental value to people in the nearby rural communities.

Sabo says in the Facebook post, “If you were the one who stole the items, drop them back off at the church. No questions are asked as you will have to answer to a higher-up than me.”

