Royally Historic: South Prairie-Max volleyball reaches regional tournament for first time in school history

By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There’s an unfamiliar name in the Region 6 volleyball tournament bracket: South Prairie-Max.

The Royals defeated Berthold 3-1 in a regional qualifier match Monday night.

The win marks the first time a team from South Prairie has reached a regional tournament in any sport, Coach Keturah Schwarzrock said.

Schwarzrock is in her second season as the Royals head coach.

“The girls worked hard. I can’t say it was really me. They were the ones who won the games, they were the ones who are going out there and working at it and giving that to the school. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Schwarzrock.

There are no seniors on the team this year. The oldest players on the team are the Royals’ three juniors.

“It brings a lot of school spirit. We’ve had a reputation in the past of not being as competitive of not being as competitive and so I think we’re finally starting to break some of that,” said Schwarzrock.

The Royals will play Bottineau in the first round of the Region 6 Tournament, Monday Nov. 7th, at the Minot Auditorium.

