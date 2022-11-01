Pennywise the clown delivers scares and smiles in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Halloween is a time when we dress up like our favorite superheroes... or maybe a villain.

If you saw Pennywise, the evil clown from the movie “It,” roaming around the Magic City this past weekend, it was all in good fun!

I caught up with the man behind the mask to learn how the act came about.

This is Pennywise--but his family and friends know him better as Jamis Rose.

Jamis began dressing up as the creepy clown when the first It moving came out several years ago.

“I usually hate horror movies, but something about Pennywise, I just like the way he looks,” said Jamis.

His penchant for playing Pennywise ballooned into something bigger.

“Ever since my first year being Pennywise, it’s kind of spread around town, and I’ve been in high demand, I guess you could say,” said Jamis.

Jamis’ impersonation has been a constant work in progress.

“Over the years I’ve just been pennywise, and making minor upgrades through the costume, or makeup, the voice, the laugh,” said Jamis.

Portraying Pennywise is really an all-day affair. Jamis said it takes him at least four hours to transform into the iconic villain, and it costs... well... more than a penny.

“Especially for the makeup, and stuff, because each bald cap is around 20 bucks a piece and stuff, and the makeup, the white paint, costs around 10 dollars,” said Jamis.

Jamis draws some laughs, and plenty of scares, but it all comes down to the same thing.

“The goal is just for me to have fun. I like it,” he said.

Joe: Give me a Pennywise impression.

Jamis: “We all float down here. Yes we do! Hahahaha!”

Pennywise may be the stuff of nightmares, but this performance is scary fun.

Jamis delivered donuts from Bearscat Bakehouse to his stops over the weekend.

He said they tone it down a little for young kids.

If you drove through the Haunted Fastlane Car Wash, you just might have seen him!

Images/videos courtesy: Jamis Rose

Images/videos courtesy: Kyra Hanson

