A New Gateway to Science opening in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve driven across the bridge connecting Bismarck and Mandan, then you have probably seen the large building being constructed overlooking the river.

The North Dakota Gateway to Science center is expanding yet again. What started in the Gateway Mall in 1994, has now led to a large and impressive new facility.

“We closed our gallery on October 15th, and it was kind of sad because, you know, we’ve been in this space for a very very long time, but we’re also very excited to be in our new building,” said Kimberly Eslinger, the Gallery and Exhibit Director of North Dakota’s Gateway to Science.

The new building will more than double the space available at the old building, allowing for more exhibits, activities, classes, and even areas available to be rented by the public.

“We have an education wing with classrooms, we have a lab classroom, we have a maker space, the lobby, a conference room with a kitchen, and all of these spaces will be available for rent by the public. Were already getting a lot of requests,” said Judy Sauter, Marketing Director of North Dakota’s Gateway to Science.

The North Dakota’s Gateway to Science Center is scheduled to have a soft open at the end of February for members, and a public grand opening in March.

“We are working as hard as we can as fast as we can to get our visitors back in our new space, we just really miss them and can’t wait to see them in February,” said Eslinger.

Memberships for the Gateway to Science Center are available now at 2022 rates, prices will be going up in 2023.

The new Gateway to Science facility will soon be offering adult science project events. Make sure to check the website for event dates at gatewaytoscience.org.

