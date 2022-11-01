ND Industrial Commission approves $3 million in Heritage Fund grants

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission approved $3 million in grants for conservation and recreation projects around the state.

The money, which comes from oil and gas tax production revenue, goes to wildlife habitat preservation, recreation areas, access to public and private lands for sportsmen.

Eight entities, including the Forest Service, Audobon Dakota, the city of Tioga, and Valley City Parks and Rec, among others, received the grants.

The next submission deadline for grant applications is next May.

