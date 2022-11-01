Minot trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl

Some Minot trick-or-treaters were caught on a doorbell camera paying it forward, filling an...
Some Minot trick-or-treaters were caught on a doorbell camera paying it forward, filling an empty candy bowl.(Courtney Mosbrucker)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Last night trick-or-treaters took to the streets of towns across North Dakota Monday night.

At one stop in Minot, Your News Leader found out that, as they say, “the kids are all right.”

Courtney Mosbrucker said that after her candy supply was quickly exhausted a pair of youngsters who stopped by their home took candy out of their own bags.... and refilled her bowl, without hesitation!

Mosbrucker said the good deed was caught on her Ring doorbell camera.

In a social media post, Courtney said “I hope this video gets back to the parents so we can thank them for raising such kind hearted kids. They should be so proud. The world needs more parents and kids like these!”

