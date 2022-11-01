Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -we continue to investigate safety concerns at local dollar general stores in the region.

A store in Casselton is now under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Since our first story aired about the conditions at the Dollar General store in Ada, complaints continued to roll in with the store in Casselton topping the list.

Among the comments on those posts, are a lot of safety concerns.

One person shared how she can not shop at the store because she can’t navigate through with her wheelchair.

Another shopper says it would be a big concern if these issues force this Dollar General to close in the future.

”The aisles are pretty crowded sometimes you have to move a cart or something to get at what you want.“ said Ross Nelson, a customer. ”I would be concerned, especially since Wangler grocery closed. This is the only game in town.”

OSHA has yet to complete its investigation, but a spokesperson says, by law, they have up to 6 months.

Dollar General has already been fined more than $9 million for OSHA violations since 2017.

