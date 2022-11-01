KFYR+

By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
What is KFYR+?

KFYR+ offers livestreaming and video on-demand of local, regional, and national news, weather, and sports from KFYR, KMOT, KQCD, and KUMV. Watch anytime, anywhere from our website, news apps, and dedicated OTT streaming apps.

Streaming apps available on these devices:

  • Roku
  • FireTV
  • AppleTV
  • Coming Soon: Samsung, LG, and other smart devices

