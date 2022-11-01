Dollar General fined nearly $3 million in penalties for OSHA violations

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA (Valley News Live) - Dollar General Corp and Dolgencorp LLC have been fined once again for what OSHA states as “putting its workers’ safety at risk.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued $2.7 million in penalties after its latest inspections of stores in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Numerous inspections uncovering several hazards resulted in more than $4 million in fines in 2022.

Many of the hazards of concern include:

  • Failing to label, mount, or make fire extinguishers accessible.
  • Storing boxes in front of electrical panels, increasing the risk of fire and electrical hazards.
  • Failing to use exit signs to facilitate safe egress in the event of an emergency.
  • Exposing workers to electrocution by not keeping unused openings in electrical cabinets closed.
  • Not providing handrails on stairs where required.

According to OSHA, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC are now qualified for the Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

“Dollar General has shown a pattern of alarmingly willful disregard for federal safety standards, choosing to place profits over their employees’ safety and well-being,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “Neighborhood stores exist to support the needs of their communities – the same communities in which many Dollar General employees live – and that support must include following laws designed to keep workers safe from preventable injuries or worse.

The company has now been fined more than $12.7 million since 2017.

Dollar General Corp. has about 18,000 stores and 17 distribution centers in 47 states.

It also employs more than 150,000 workers.

