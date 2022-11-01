District 35 Senate: the most expensive seat in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If money can be used as any indication of support in North Dakota elections, one race in Bismarck has garnered a significant amount of attention.

District 35 is the legislative district covering central Bismarck, south of the interstate and between the expressway on the east and the river on the west. The state senate race in this district is perhaps one of the closest watched in all of North Dakota.

Democrat Tracy Potter and Republican Sean Cleary are both aware of the big money being spent to get them into office for District 35.

“District 35 is one of the few remaining competitive races in North Dakota. We have a lot of independently minded voters,” said Cleary.

“It’s not just the money that my opponent and I have raised. It’s also the Americans for Prosperity Action. They’re funding a lot of his doorknob hangers and mailers and Facebook ads, and things like that. So, there’s an out-of-state interest in this as well,” said Potter.

Potter has held the seat since March, when two-term incumbent Erin Oban resigned to take over as head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency. Potter also held the seat from 2006-2010.

“We need leadership in the Senate and House, the Legislature - more than we ever needed it. With the leaders leaving - we lost the minority leader in the Senate, we lost the majority leader in both the House and the Senate. There’s going to be a call for some experience,” said Potter.

But Cleary, a grant writer for the Medora Foundation, has also worked in politics for years.

“I learned a lot as a policy advisor for Governor Burgum and his staff during the 2019 session, I’ve been fortunate to work for John Hoeven, who I think does a great job advocating for North Dakotans in this state, and I really enjoy working for the Medora foundation now, being part of one of the state’s largest tourist destinations and being able to share that with folks all over the country,” said Cleary.

Both candidates say they consider dealing with property taxes a top priority.

“The Legacy Fund is over $8 billion. So, despite all the inflation we’re seeing nationally, in North Dakota, we’re fortunate enough to be in a strong financial position. I’d like to see that invested in things like tax relief, education, and workforce training,” said Cleary.

“The state’s rich. We have a lot of money in the Legacy Fund. We’ve got surpluses, how do we translate that into some help for people? So, I have a number of policy positions that do that, principally a property tax refund,” said Potter.

The election is November 8th.

Last session, Democrats held 21 of the 141 seats in the State Legislature. This election cycle, they’ll be defending all but one of those seats.

