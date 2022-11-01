Construction for new Heart of America Medical Center underway in Rugby

Heart of America Medical Center underway in Rugby
Heart of America Medical Center underway in Rugby(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) - Access to health care has been a challenge to rural communities for decades. Now one North Dakota city is taking steps to update medical amenities. After several years planning throughout the pandemic, work on the new site for Heart of America Medical Center is underway.

A crowd gathered Tuesday at the construction site of the new medical campus just off of Highway 2 East of Rugby.

“This is the biggest project I have seen in my lifetime in this community. It may be the biggest you see,” said Jon Nelson.

Folks say they are eager to see the area transform.

“This really will make a difference. And this means so much to everybody here and in the area to ensure there is quality healthcare that is accessible to the public here in rural North Dakota,” said Heart of America Medical Center CEO Erik Christenson.

The new build will include a critical access hospital, emergency room, and imaging lab among other areas. It is set to attract professionals, offer more patient care, and bring nearly 13,000 residents in Pierce, Benson, McHenry, and Rolette counties peace of mind.

“I see it from the perspective of a daughter whose parents left our rural community in part because of the lack of access to healthcare,” said Erin Oban, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director.

Little Flower Elementary students counted down as the first shovels broke ground.

The project is funded by $55 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture loans and a $1 million grant.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
File photo
Body found north of Williston
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
File: Church
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
Moe's Smoke Shop
13 and 15-year-old teens arrested for Moe’s Smoke Shop burglary

Latest News

Rendering plan of KFYR weather center, subject to change
Weather All Around KFYR-TV: New gallery at Gateway to Science includes a KFYR-TV sponsored weather center
Photo: Judy Sauter
A New Gateway to Science opening in Bismarck
Some Minot trick-or-treaters were caught on a doorbell camera paying it forward, filling an...
Minot trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl
11AA semifinals
Braves to face familiar foe in 11AA semifinals after quarterfinal beat down