Construction for new Heart of America Medical Center underway in Rugby

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) - Access to health care has been a challenge to rural communities for decades. Now one North Dakota city is taking steps to update medical amenities. After several years planning throughout the pandemic, work on the new site for Heart of America Medical Center is underway.

A crowd gathered Tuesday at the construction site of the new medical campus just off of Highway 2 East of Rugby.

“This is the biggest project I have seen in my lifetime in this community. It may be the biggest you see,” said Jon Nelson.

Folks say they are eager to see the area transform.

“This really will make a difference. And this means so much to everybody here and in the area to ensure there is quality healthcare that is accessible to the public here in rural North Dakota,” said Heart of America Medical Center CEO Erik Christenson.

The new build will include a critical access hospital, emergency room, and imaging lab among other areas. It is set to attract professionals, offer more patient care, and bring nearly 13,000 residents in Pierce, Benson, McHenry, and Rolette counties peace of mind.

“I see it from the perspective of a daughter whose parents left our rural community in part because of the lack of access to healthcare,” said Erin Oban, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director.

Little Flower Elementary students counted down as the first shovels broke ground.

The project is funded by $55 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture loans and a $1 million grant.

