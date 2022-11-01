Braves to face familiar foe in 11AA semifinals after quarterfinal beat down

11AA semifinals
11AA semifinals(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - From start to finish, Mandan controlled the West Fargo Packers on Friday night. At the half they led 27-0, which allowed Todd Sheldon to start using more of his roster.

Todd Sheldon: “You’re getting to see everybody take a shot, everybody lay their cards on the table, so you have to have all your kids ready for that.”

The win means Mandan is on to play Fargo Shanley in the semifinals. They’ve executed the run well the past few weeks, meaning Shanley will come ready to defend it.

Sheldon: “We’ve been able to run the ball pretty effectively these past three weeks, including our last game against them. I think we’ll see more bodies in the box to limit what Wiseman’s able to do, and create a little confusion for our offensive line.”

Knowing the Deacons are preparing for the run, they’re focusing on using Lincon Wiseman in other ways.

Sheldon: “Early in the year, and as we got into the year, we thought he was going to be a pass-first running back, and that hasn’t happened at all. If the opportunity arises, I know he can catch so.”

On the other side of the ball, they have all-state quarterback Michael Rostberg to worry about. The Braves are keyed in on their “overhang” position --- a coverage, run stop hybrid. Two names have been playing that position extremely well.

Sheldon: “Tahrye Frank was almost 100% in his grading out, and we don’t get that very often. Wyatt Piehl is a guy who plays there a lot. He intercepts a ball, creates a fumble. That position is the hardest position and we have two guys playing it that are playing their best football right now.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Body found north of Williston
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
File: Church
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized

Latest News

Moe's Smoke Shop
13 and 15-year-old teens arrested for Moe’s Smoke Shop burglary
Bis-Man Transit offering free rides on election day
31-year-old Tevin Freeman
Trial for Williston man charged with murder set for November 14
Williston woman stabbed Halloween night; another in custody