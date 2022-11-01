Braves to face familiar foe in 11AA semifinals after quarterfinal beat down

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - From start to finish, Mandan controlled the West Fargo Packers on Friday night. At the half they led 27-0, which allowed Todd Sheldon to start using more of his roster.

Todd Sheldon: “You’re getting to see everybody take a shot, everybody lay their cards on the table, so you have to have all your kids ready for that.”

The win means Mandan is on to play Fargo Shanley in the semifinals. They’ve executed the run well the past few weeks, meaning Shanley will come ready to defend it.

Sheldon: “We’ve been able to run the ball pretty effectively these past three weeks, including our last game against them. I think we’ll see more bodies in the box to limit what Wiseman’s able to do, and create a little confusion for our offensive line.”

Knowing the Deacons are preparing for the run, they’re focusing on using Lincon Wiseman in other ways.

Sheldon: “Early in the year, and as we got into the year, we thought he was going to be a pass-first running back, and that hasn’t happened at all. If the opportunity arises, I know he can catch so.”

On the other side of the ball, they have all-state quarterback Michael Rostberg to worry about. The Braves are keyed in on their “overhang” position --- a coverage, run stop hybrid. Two names have been playing that position extremely well.

Sheldon: “Tahrye Frank was almost 100% in his grading out, and we don’t get that very often. Wyatt Piehl is a guy who plays there a lot. He intercepts a ball, creates a fumble. That position is the hardest position and we have two guys playing it that are playing their best football right now.

