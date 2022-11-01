74-year-old man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods

Authorities in Maine found a 74-year-old man who had gone missing for 30 hours in the woods. (SOURCE: Maine Department of Fisheries & Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in Maine said a 74-year-old man who had been missing in the woods for 30 hours has been found.

The Department of Fisheries & Wildlife said game warden Michael Latti and his K9, Luna, located the Etna man Monday afternoon.

The department said the man was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending 30 hours lost in the woods.

Fortunately, game wardens were able to rehydrate the man, warm him up and fly him out of the woods via a Maine Forest Service helicopter. The man was later examined and released from care in good health.

The man told officials he did not think he would have survived another night in the woods. He said he knew he was saved when he heard Luna’s bell and felt the dog lick his face.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Body found north of Williston
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
File: Church
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Moe's Smoke Shop
13 and 15-year-old teens arrested for Moe’s Smoke Shop burglary
A view from a SpaceX rocket is seen after its launch from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Tuesday.
SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch