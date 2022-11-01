13 and 15-year-old teens arrested for Moe’s Smoke Shop burglary

Moe's Smoke Shop
Moe's Smoke Shop(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Three teenage siblings were arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the break in at Moe’s Smoke Shop in Mandan. A spokesperson with the Mandan Police Department said officers executed a search warrant at a home and found stolen merchandise.

13 and 15-year-old boys were arrested for burglary. A 14-year-old girl was charged with possession of stolen property.

The 38-year-old mother of all three, was arrested on drug charges.

The two boys are in custody at Morton County Youth Correctional Center.

