Williston women share experiences, successes during “Women in Leadership” Expo

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Bakken oil boom presents many challenges for its leaders, as well as opportunities for success. Women leaders had a chance to share their stories during an expo last week.

Many people assume that oilfield workers are men, but women are also playing an important role in the Bakken. One of the biggest names in the region is Kathy Neset, owner of Neset Consulting. She serves many roles throughout the state including being a part of the North Dakota Petroleum Council and Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.

“We are professionals. We are women, and we set the standard,” said Neset.

She and other female leaders shared their experiences during the Williston Chamber of Commerce’s “Women in Leadership” Expo on Friday. The panel included women in various fields such as healthcare, education, and government.

“One of the things you can do if you see someone in a leadership role is to be encouraging and supportive because I did lots of the work, but as soon as I took the title change, there would be people that think differently about me,” said Helen Askim, County Administrator.

During the peak of the oil boom, many men would make the trip to the Bakken to provide for their families back home. As the quality of life throughout the region improved, more families have made this place their home.

“I do feel like it’s very family-friendly. Women are welcome, families are welcome, and of course kids [are welcome],” said Kenzi Brown, owner of Coyote Pup’s Learning Den.

The biggest message these women had for their peers and other women throughout the region was to make sure to stand up for yourself and to support one another as you chase your dreams.

Dr. Audrey Kalil, a Plant Pathologist at the NDSU Research Extension Center, closed the panel with a call for more women to run for government positions.

