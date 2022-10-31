Stand for the Silent: Bismarck chapter speaks up about the effects of bullying

Stand for the Silent
Stand for the Silent(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting from tragedy, an anti-bullying organization has now reached and impacted over 3 million students at over 5,000 schools.

Stand for the Silent was created in 2010 following the heartbreaking story of 11-year-old Ty Field-Smalley’s bullying induced suicide. The organization brings attention to the issue of bullying and awareness to the devastation it causes.

“Locally even, how bad it was. I knew it was bad when I was a kid, but I just assumed that people had grown out of it, and I’m realizing they haven’t grown out of it, it’s just gotten worse. It’s more serious than it was when we were kids,” said Sue Caron, secretary treasurer of Stand for the Silent.

Bullying can happen anywhere, to children of all ages. Stand for the Silent is a safe place, where all are welcome to come and stand together against bullying.

The next meeting is November 7. You can find details on their Facebook page, Bridging the Gap Stand for the Silent Bismarck/Mandan Chapter.

