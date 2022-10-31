Powerball Lottery Reaches One Billion: What would you do with one billion dollars?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For most of us, an extra few hundred-million dollars would sure be nice. The Powerball has still not pulled a winner and the jackpot is now approaching a record. It’s fun to daydream about those winnings. Demi has more about the growing Powerball.

The Powerball lottery is now at one-billion-dollars, the last time it reached over a billion was in 2016. People across the country are buying tickets, in hopes of their shot at winning billions. I asked people of Bismarck what they would do if they won, and their answers were both heartwarming and surprising.

“If I won the billion dollars, I would get my dad a headstone, and my brother a headstone,” said Lena Lonebear.

“I would share it with my family, and I would also contribute to several charities that I’m actively involved with,” said Ione Eckroth

“Wow, I’d give almost all of it away, there’s so many good charities, and people need it. I’d probably keep a bit for myself and go out to eat,” said Rich Barrios.

The odds of winning are about 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball officials. Of course, the take home amount will be less than a billion with taxes, but millions of dollars sure doesn’t hurt.

If you do win, financial advisors say to tell no one, and get your affairs in order. North Dakota is one of only seven states that allow winners to remain anonymous, which can be helpful for money saving practices.

Drawings for the Powerball are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, if you’re hoping to win you can check the official Powerball website.

