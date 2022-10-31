Minot Alliance of Nonprofits to recognize groups, individuals next month

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Alliance of Nonprofits Community Recognition Luncheon will be held on Nov. 10, to recognize area nonprofit organizations and their members.

The event will be held in Minot at the Grand Hotel from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Nominations were made by the public, finalists were chosen by a committee of community volunteers, and voted on by members of the Alliance.

Awards presented will be in six categories.

Executive Director of the ND Association of Nonprofit Organizations, Dana Hagar, will be a featured keynote speaker.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.