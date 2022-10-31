Minot Alliance of Nonprofits to recognize groups, individuals next month

Alliance of Nonprofits Community Recognition Luncheon
Alliance of Nonprofits Community Recognition Luncheon(KFYR-TV)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Alliance of Nonprofits Community Recognition Luncheon will be held on Nov. 10, to recognize area nonprofit organizations and their members.

The event will be held in Minot at the Grand Hotel from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Nominations were made by the public, finalists were chosen by a committee of community volunteers, and voted on by members of the Alliance.

Awards presented will be in six categories.

Executive Director of the ND Association of Nonprofit Organizations, Dana Hagar, will be a featured keynote speaker.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized
File photo
Body found north of Williston
File: Church
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash

Latest News

Lance Putnam
Former military member felt called to do humanitarian work in Ukraine
Abortion
Judge: Injunction remains against North Dakota abortion ban
Education, civic leaders celebrate North Minot school project with groundbreaking
Education, civic leaders celebrate North Minot school project with groundbreaking
Jaydenle Bushard
Bismarck man gets nine years in prison for injuring baby