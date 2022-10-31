Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter

FIle: North Dakota snow
FIle: North Dakota snow(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.

Jovita Becker doesn’t have to worry about a price increase this winter.

”It doesn’t really affect me. We don’t pay for heat in our building, that’s provided by the carrier,” said Jovita, of Bismarck.

But there are many people who do. According to the Energy Information Administration, home heating costs will increase by an average of 18% as oil and gas prices continue to rise; and that’s reflected in rising costs from regional energy providers.

“The demand increased a lot faster than production and the supply and it’s kind of stayed at that level and this last summer was a hot summer across the entire country, which increased the demand for natural gas that was used to generate electricity,” said Mark Hanson.

And even then, there are unforeseen variables that might affect price increases as well.

“At the end of the day, the weather will be the biggest driver for a customer’s bill over the winter. If it’s colder than average, it’s gonna be higher, if it’s warmer than average, that bill will drop,” said Mark Hanson.

And what is the weather outlook for winter? In one word: cold.

“La Nina is forecasted to continue through this winter, and that means across the United States, the Jetstream will be aligned in a way that favors cooler than normal temperatures for most of the winter here in the northern plains,” said Meteorologist Jacob Morse.

So, between inflation, high gas prices, and a potentially colder-than-usual winter, the coming months are shaping up to be the perfect storm for high heating costs.

