‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND.

“I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such a giver. That’s probably the best memory and what I will remember him the most. His heart.”

His friends and family gathered in Breckenridge to support one another as they work through the emotions after Green’s untimely death. They used many adjectives to describe Green, from teddy bear to caring. Some of his closest friends, the Buckhouses, have known Troy for over three decades. They did everything together.

“It’s kind of hard to put it to words,” said Kevin Buckhouse. “There are so many things that you could say about him. It’s just kind of hard to do it in just one sentence.”

“His laugh, everybody talks about his laugh,” said Sally Buckhouse. “And you would laugh just knowing how he laughs. He just kind of lights up a room.”

Many of them have said Troy was involved in many facets of the community. He would help out with benefits and was an official for football and basketball. Which is something he would do with his brother Jon.

“I want them to remember for who he is, the fun loving guy that he always was.” said Jon Green, Troy’s brother.

Now many of those who knew him best say it will be difficult knowing they won’t see Green anymore.

“I’ll miss his great advice, talking with him every day, and his amazing hugs. He’ll be missed beyond words, that’s for sure.” said Angie Hofmann, Troy’s friend, in a statement.

“He definitely will be missed. I don’t want to see anybody else move next door to me.” said Amanda Green, Troy’s sister-in-law.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.