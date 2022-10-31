‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash

53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.(Jon Green)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND.

“I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such a giver. That’s probably the best memory and what I will remember him the most. His heart.”

His friends and family gathered in Breckenridge to support one another as they work through the emotions after Green’s untimely death. They used many adjectives to describe Green, from teddy bear to caring. Some of his closest friends, the Buckhouses, have known Troy for over three decades. They did everything together.

“It’s kind of hard to put it to words,” said Kevin Buckhouse. “There are so many things that you could say about him. It’s just kind of hard to do it in just one sentence.”

“His laugh, everybody talks about his laugh,” said Sally Buckhouse. “And you would laugh just knowing how he laughs. He just kind of lights up a room.”

Many of them have said Troy was involved in many facets of the community. He would help out with benefits and was an official for football and basketball. Which is something he would do with his brother Jon.

“I want them to remember for who he is, the fun loving guy that he always was.” said Jon Green, Troy’s brother.

Now many of those who knew him best say it will be difficult knowing they won’t see Green anymore.

“I’ll miss his great advice, talking with him every day, and his amazing hugs. He’ll be missed beyond words, that’s for sure.” said Angie Hofmann, Troy’s friend, in a statement.

“He definitely will be missed. I don’t want to see anybody else move next door to me.” said Amanda Green, Troy’s sister-in-law.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moe's Smoke Shop
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized, store owner offering $5,000 reward
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
Jesse Taylor, Jr.
16-year-old to be tried as adult in Motel 6 murder case
john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Latest News

Stand for the Silent
Stand for the Silent: Bismarck chapter speaks up about the effects of bullying
Halloween Town
Bismarck’s Own Halloween Town
File: Church
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
Traffic signal updates
City of Minot making traffic changes