Hundreds cast ballots on day one of early voting in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Election day isn’t for just over a week, but hundreds of voters in Ward County have already cast their ballots.

Early voting began Monday in Minot.

The Ward County Administration Building is the only early voting location in the county, but voters have all week to cast their ballots.

The poll is on the first floor.

Ward County Auditor Marisa Haman said that there was a line of people waiting to vote Monday morning, and as of Monday afternoon, roughly 260 people had already voted.

She said sometimes what’s at stake on the ballot can impact turnout.

“It seems like we have measures on the ballot, it’s usually a little busier. Absentee’s been steady, too. Obviously it’s a little quieter than a presidential election year, but I’d say we’d probably have a typical turnout what we would normally have on a non-presidential election in November,” said Haman.

Haman said she’s fortunate to have enough election workers, many of which also worked the June primaries.

Early voting runs through this Friday and next Monday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the administration building.

To vote, all you need to bring is your ID.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, there’s no voting at the administration building.

Instead, Ward County voters can vote at the State Fair Center, Maysa Arena, as well as in Sawyer, Kenmare, Berthold, and Ryder.

The polls are open on Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

