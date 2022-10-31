Horse caught in sinkhole west of Grassy Butte dies

File photo: Horse
File photo: Horse(Arizona's Family)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A horse has died after getting stuck in a sinkhole west of Grassy Butte.

According to a spokesperson with the Badlands Search and Rescue Service, the rider was tending to stray cattle Sunday afternoon and dismounted because of steep terrain, but the horse turned away from the trail.

The sinkhole was 10 feet deep and covered by brush. The spokesperson described the cliff as a 50–70-foot drop.

The rider hiked for more than a quarter mile from the horse to find a cell signal to call for help.

Several departments worked for hours to save the horse, but it passed away shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The rider was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized
File photo
Body found north of Williston
File: Church
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash

Latest News

Early voting in Ward County
Hundreds cast ballots on day one of early voting in Ward County
Women in Leadership Expo
Williston women share experiences, successes during “Women in Leadership” Expo
Lulu the rescue pig
Lulu the rescue pig wiggles her way into White Shield family’s home and hearts
weather 10/31
Evening Weather 10/30/22