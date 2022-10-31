Horse caught in sinkhole west of Grassy Butte dies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A horse has died after getting stuck in a sinkhole west of Grassy Butte.

According to a spokesperson with the Badlands Search and Rescue Service, the rider was tending to stray cattle Sunday afternoon and dismounted because of steep terrain, but the horse turned away from the trail.

The sinkhole was 10 feet deep and covered by brush. The spokesperson described the cliff as a 50–70-foot drop.

The rider hiked for more than a quarter mile from the horse to find a cell signal to call for help.

Several departments worked for hours to save the horse, but it passed away shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The rider was not hurt.

