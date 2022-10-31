Former military member felt called to do humanitarian work in Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The war in Ukraine might be occurring halfway around the world, but one person from the North Dakota is doing all he can to help on the front lines.

After 26 years in the military, Lance Putnam’s life changed focus. He started doing humanitarian work that led him to war torn countries, including Ukraine.

“One of those things you never think about going over and doing that, but the opportunity came up. And I said, ‘well God if this is where you want me, I’m just going to follow that and go with this,” said Lance.

Lance and his wife Jenny are originally from Devil’s Lake. Now they live in Wichita, Kansas, and their family is in Mandan. Lance said one of the most difficult parts of his work, is telling his family he must leave.

“This is what we wanted, this is what has been in our heart, this is our calling. This is a great opportunity. So, I had to kind of remind them because everyone starts to get worried especially when you hear about going to a war zone,” said Jenny Putnam.

Lance spent 90 days in Ukraine, some of it in the capital Kyiv. He then moved on to rural areas helping assist people who are displaced.

“As the fighting intensified out in the east and the south, we saw a real need to really start helping those people,” said Lance.

One of the biggest takeaways Lance said he had from his mission work was the gratefulness of those he helps. He said people couldn’t understand why he had left his safe home to help them. But to him it is his calling.

“We’re trying to serve people and also serve God in doing so,” said Jenny.

Lance and Jenny have plans to travel overseas again later this year to continue their humanitarian work.

The Russian Federation invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

