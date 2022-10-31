Education, civic leaders celebrate North Minot school project with groundbreaking

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with Minot Public Schools joined with local and state leaders and the community in breaking ground on the new multi-million-dollar north hill high school complex and workforce academy Monday morning.

Last December, voters overwhelmingly approved a more than $100 million bonding measure to expand the district’s facilities and help alleviate overcrowding.

The high school is the main part of the expansion in the works, that will give the district two separate 9-12 high schools, so students can spend all four years in the same location.

Magic City campus will become a four-year complex, and the district will repurpose Central Campus into a new middle school.

“There are far too many students in the Minot Public Schools that think high school starts at their junior year, and they deserve to have a four-year high school career like the rest of our country,” said Kim Slotsve, Assistant Superintendent.

“We are excited for August of 2024 when Minot has two comprehensive 9-12 high schools. This is a great thing for kids in our community,” said Mark Vollmer, Superintendent.

The North Hill location will also include a workforce academy, aimed at helping to fill needed positions in the community and line students up with jobs.

“The Minot Area Workforce Academy, in conjunction with local community partners, will provide training access, to fill those workforce needs that we have,” said Pam Stroklund, CTE Director with the Minot Area Workforce Academy.

The expansions also include a new athletic complex and 50-meter competition pool.

