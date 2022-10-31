Catholic school test scores spared from pandemic test score declines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret that students’ test scores nationwide suffered during the pandemic, but recent test results show scores at Bismarck’s Saint Mary’s High School weren’t drastically impacted by remote learning.

Just like the students going up and down these stairs, so can math and reading test scores from year to year. Academic Affairs data at Light of Christ Catholic Schools didn’t see a dip in standardized test scores. If anything, the scores went up.

“But my junior and senior years as of right now have been very normal, and based on how I was taught during the distant learning, I found that I was still able to keep up the education and learn like a subject matter that I was supposed to,” said Eva Rykowsky, senior.

“Overall, we are very pleased with where those test scores validate that learning progression that we were committed to, despite the pandemic, is something that gives evidence of our students being on track to where we would like them to be in that learning continuum,” said Tracy Friesen, vice president of academic affairs.

The school devoted lots of time and effort to ensure pandemic restrictions on education were limited.

“Obviously, emails, some of us made phone calls to parents, good and bad. I’m just trying to keep that and be connected. A lot of teachers like to incorporate humor into their classrooms. So it was jokes here and there to just try and keep things engaged,” said Connor Doll, principal.

Rykowsky said although there were challenges with distance learning, she still feels it prepared her adequately for continuing her education.

“Although it was a difficult transition, I found that I was provided with a majority of the resources that I needed in order to continue during those months,” said Rykowsky.

St. Mary’s wasn’t alone. Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress states that national-wide, Catholic schools were spared from a decrease in scores.

Academic affairs of the Light of Christ schools data reflect the schools have exceeded standardized test scores at the state and national level from pre-pandemic to post-pandemic results.

