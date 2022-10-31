Body found north of Williston

File photo
File photo(WGCL)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On October 28, 2022, at approximately 1640 hours, Williams County Deputies responded to an area north of Williston in reference to an unattended body in a field.

Deputies conducted a preliminary investigation and found a male subject who appeared to be deceased. Williams County Detectives responded to the scene and conducted a follow-up investigation.

During this investigation, detectives determined that the clothing and body markings of the individual found in the area potentially matched that of Leonard Higdon, who had previously been a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the City of Williston.

The male subject’s body has been transported to the North Dakota Medical Examiners office for an autopsy to determine positive identification and manor of death. The case continues to be under investigation by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

