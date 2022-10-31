Bismarck’s Own Halloween Town
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction is known for events like Applefest, but this year, another was added to the fall festivities.
Halloween Town at Buckstop Junction offers a fun, safe and open area for families to come trick or treat, play games, have a meal, visit with vendors, and so much more.
“So, bring your kids out, trick or treat, wear your costume, and have a great time, that’s what Halloween is all about at Halloween town,” said Lisa Reich.
Lisa says it is wonderful seeing the community come together to offer such a fun event. The turnout was great, at over 10,000 people Saturday, and about the same expected Sunday.
