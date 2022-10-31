Bismarck’s Own Halloween Town

Halloween Town
Halloween Town(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction is known for events like Applefest, but this year, another was added to the fall festivities.

Halloween Town at Buckstop Junction offers a fun, safe and open area for families to come trick or treat, play games, have a meal, visit with vendors, and so much more.

“So, bring your kids out, trick or treat, wear your costume, and have a great time, that’s what Halloween is all about at Halloween town,” said Lisa Reich.

Lisa says it is wonderful seeing the community come together to offer such a fun event. The turnout was great, at over 10,000 people Saturday, and about the same expected Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moe's Smoke Shop
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized, store owner offering $5,000 reward
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
Jesse Taylor, Jr.
16-year-old to be tried as adult in Motel 6 murder case
john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Latest News

Stand for the Silent
Stand for the Silent: Bismarck chapter speaks up about the effects of bullying
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
File: Church
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
Traffic signal updates
City of Minot making traffic changes