Bismarck man gets nine years in prison for injuring baby

Jaydenle Bushard
Jaydenle Bushard(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to nine years in prison for severely injuring a baby.

Jaydenle Bushard, 23, was arrested in October 2021 after officers found an unresponsive one-month old in his care. Prosecutors said Bushard caused injury to the baby. Doctors told police the baby had scratches and dark bruising on his legs and head and healing rib fractures.

Bushard pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse in July. Friday, he entered a plea agreement.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized
File photo
Body found north of Williston
File: Church
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
Coal miner and family
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
53-year-man Troy Green died on Saturday after a deadly crash.
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash

Latest News

Education, civic leaders celebrate North Minot school project with groundbreaking
Education, civic leaders celebrate North Minot school project with groundbreaking
Early voting in Ward County
Hundreds cast ballots on day one of early voting in Ward County
File photo: Horse
Horse caught in sinkhole west of Grassy Butte dies
Women in Leadership Expo
Williston women share experiences, successes during “Women in Leadership” Expo