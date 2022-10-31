Bismarck man gets nine years in prison for injuring baby

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to nine years in prison for severely injuring a baby.

Jaydenle Bushard, 23, was arrested in October 2021 after officers found an unresponsive one-month old in his care. Prosecutors said Bushard caused injury to the baby. Doctors told police the baby had scratches and dark bruising on his legs and head and healing rib fractures.

Bushard pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse in July. Friday, he entered a plea agreement.

