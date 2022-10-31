Azure, Peltier face off for Turtle Mountain Tribe chairmanship

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – While the state of North Dakota holds its midterm elections Nov. 8, voters on one reservation are headed to the polls a week early.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is holding its elections Tuesday. Voters will cast ballots for each seat on the tribal council, but all eyes will be on the chairman race, where voters will decide whether to give incumbent Jamie Azure a third term as chairman, or go in another direction.

Azure has served as tribal chairman since 2017, when he was appointed to the role from the council, after the previous chairman was removed from office.

Voters elected him to the role in 2018 and 2020.

Azure said his administration has put a lot of work into making the tribe financially stable, and he wants to see the work through the next phase.

“We’ve made some very controversial at the time decisions that helped us get to where we are today. We have now started on to the next phase of who we are as a tribe and bringing ourselves into the future. But I really wanted to see at least this phase through,” said Azure.

Azure is being challenged by Gaillord Peltier, who has worked in education for roughly 30 years. Peltier said he has had to manage multi-million-dollar budgets in his career, and said there are several factors that compelled him to run for the position.

“Just seeing all the things that were not getting done, based on my observation, roads, jobs, healthcare is a big issue, education’s a big issue,” said Peltier.

The polling locations for the tribe’s four districts are the same as the primary earlier this month.

Polls are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The tribal chairman and council positions are all two-year terms.

Related content:

Azure, Peltier facing off in Turtle Mountain chairman primary

Unofficial results for Turtle Mountain tribal primaries

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.